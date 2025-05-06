https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/nato-eu-prepare-west-for-direct-war-against-russia---shoigu-1121986798.html

NATO, EU Prepare West for Direct War Against Russia - Shoigu

NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.

"Incited and patronized by London and Paris, the European elites continue to make loud statements about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Shoigu said in his article "On the Importance of the Lessons of the Great Patriotic War for Ensuring National Security in Modern Geopolitical Conditions" for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper."But not only that. Accompanied by this annoying hype, NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia. These aggressive steps, as well as NATO's continuing advance to the east, to Russia's borders, are justified by Russophobic fabrications in the best traditions of Goebbels' propaganda," Shoigu added.

