International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/nato-eu-prepare-west-for-direct-war-against-russia---shoigu-1121986798.html
NATO, EU Prepare West for Direct War Against Russia - Shoigu
NATO, EU Prepare West for Direct War Against Russia - Shoigu
Sputnik International
NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
2025-05-06T03:41+0000
2025-05-06T04:05+0000
world
russia
russia-nato showdown
nato
nato enlargement
sergei shoigu
warmongering
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg
"Incited and patronized by London and Paris, the European elites continue to make loud statements about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Shoigu said in his article "On the Importance of the Lessons of the Great Patriotic War for Ensuring National Security in Modern Geopolitical Conditions" for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper."But not only that. Accompanied by this annoying hype, NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia. These aggressive steps, as well as NATO's continuing advance to the east, to Russia's borders, are justified by Russophobic fabrications in the best traditions of Goebbels' propaganda," Shoigu added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/how-to-treat-russophobia-1121831038.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae744a4c8e91539d7bc7930dfb6f74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato war against russia, russia-nato conflict, eu warmongering, nato enlargement, sergei shoigu
nato war against russia, russia-nato conflict, eu warmongering, nato enlargement, sergei shoigu

NATO, EU Prepare West for Direct War Against Russia - Shoigu

03:41 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 06.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankEx-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
"Incited and patronized by London and Paris, the European elites continue to make loud statements about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Shoigu said in his article "On the Importance of the Lessons of the Great Patriotic War for Ensuring National Security in Modern Geopolitical Conditions" for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
Military
How to Treat Russophobia?
7 April, 14:07 GMT
"But not only that. Accompanied by this annoying hype, NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia. These aggressive steps, as well as NATO's continuing advance to the east, to Russia's borders, are justified by Russophobic fabrications in the best traditions of Goebbels' propaganda," Shoigu added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала