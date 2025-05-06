International
Pentagon Chief Announces Plans to Reduce Number of General Officers
Pentagon Chief Announces Plans to Reduce Number of General Officers
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.
He compared today's US Army to the one that participated in WWII, saying that the US defeated Nazi Germany with a ratio of 1 general to 6000 troops. Today it is 1 general to 1400 soldiers.Hegseth said the new moves would be "the most comprehensive review" since the Goldwater-Nichols defense reorganization act of 1986.
03:59 GMT 06.05.2025
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.
"More generals and admirals does not equal more success," Hegseth said.
He compared today's US Army to the one that participated in WWII, saying that the US defeated Nazi Germany with a ratio of 1 general to 6000 troops. Today it is 1 general to 1400 soldiers.
Hegseth said the new moves would be "the most comprehensive review" since the Goldwater-Nichols defense reorganization act of 1986.
