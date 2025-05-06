https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/pentagon-chief-announces-plans-to-reduce-number-of-general-officers-1121986908.html

Pentagon Chief Announces Plans to Reduce Number of General Officers

Pentagon Chief Announces Plans to Reduce Number of General Officers

Sputnik International

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.

2025-05-06T03:59+0000

2025-05-06T03:59+0000

2025-05-06T04:13+0000

americas

us army

generals

pentagon

peter hegseth

us department of defense (dod)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121901607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_82abe79f45fcff4de533852800c582a7.jpg

He compared today's US Army to the one that participated in WWII, saying that the US defeated Nazi Germany with a ratio of 1 general to 6000 troops. Today it is 1 general to 1400 soldiers.Hegseth said the new moves would be "the most comprehensive review" since the Goldwater-Nichols defense reorganization act of 1986.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/why-does-the-us-stand-to-lose-the-next-war-1121545863.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us army reform, pete hegseth reforms, pete hegseth's orders, how many generals does the us have, us army reduction