Why Does the US Stand to Lose the Next War?
Why Does the US Stand to Lose the Next War?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned the US risks losing the next war unless its weapons programs are "completely redone".
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114085233_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f248447cdea24c193bec2ad403dd1d00.jpg
"Musk is correct. The US and NATO would lose a major conflict against a peer competitor," says retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, commenting on Elon Musk’s call for urgent reforms in US defense programs. Rasmussen argues that while the US military needs modernization, it must focus on real, not imaginary threats. However, the Pentagon and defense industry have long been plagued by wasteful spending and corruption.
"Musk is correct. The US and NATO would lose a major conflict against a peer competitor," says retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, commenting on Elon Musk’s call for urgent reforms in US defense programs.
Rasmussen argues that while the US military needs modernization, it must focus on real, not imaginary threats. However, the Pentagon and defense industry have long been plagued by wasteful spending
and corruption.
"Ukraine is a prime example," he says. "We're sending massive amounts of weapons and cash, but much of it is lost to corruption. Many weapons never reach the front lines - they end up on the black market instead."