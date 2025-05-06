https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/putin-holds-telephone-call-with-iranian-president-masoud-pezeshkian--kremlin-1121987641.html

Putin Holds Telephone Call With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — Kremlin

Putin expressed his sincere condolences over the deaths in the Shahid Rajaee port blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation based on the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.The leaders have also discussed the progress of the Oman-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said, adding that Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to promote dialogue to achieve a fair agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.Additionally, Putin expressed sincere condolences to Pezeshkian over deaths as a result of the explosion that happened on April 26 at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran, while the Iranian leader thanked the Russian president for assistance in eliminating the consequences of the explosion.

