Putin Holds Telephone Call With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — Kremlin
Putin Holds Telephone Call With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — Kremlin
2025-05-06T10:31+0000
2025-05-06T10:36+0000
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation based on the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.The leaders have also discussed the progress of the Oman-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said, adding that Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to promote dialogue to achieve a fair agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.Additionally, Putin expressed sincere condolences to Pezeshkian over deaths as a result of the explosion that happened on April 26 at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran, while the Iranian leader thanked the Russian president for assistance in eliminating the consequences of the explosion.
10:31 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 06.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Pezeshkian cordially congratulated Putin and all Russian citizens on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation based on the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"The issues of further development of Russian-Iranian cooperation based on the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, signed during the official visit of the Iranian president to Russia on January 17, were discussed in detail. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment ties, including through the implementation of major joint projects in the field of transport and energy,' the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders have also discussed the progress of the Oman-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said, adding that Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to promote dialogue to achieve a fair agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.
"The presidents agreed to intensify joint work to comprehensively strengthen Russian-Iranian practical cooperation and coordination in the foreign policy area," the statement read.
Additionally, Putin expressed sincere condolences to Pezeshkian over deaths as a result of the explosion that happened on April 26 at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran, while the Iranian leader thanked the Russian president for assistance in eliminating the consequences of the explosion.
