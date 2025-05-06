https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/who-will-attend-the-victory-day-parade-in-moscow--1121990852.html
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
Sputnik International
29 foreign leaders are expected to attend a Victory Day Parade in Moscow, according to the latest updates. The rest of the countries will also send other top-tier politicians.
2025-05-06T17:07+0000
2025-05-06T17:07+0000
2025-05-06T17:34+0000
world
wwii
wwii victory day
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121991171_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_861f4dec8c822cf7ac7f2d9a05e08f93.png
Twenty-nine foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, according to the latest updates. Many other countries will also send other top-tier politicians. Sputnik calculations reveal that demographically, about half of the globe will be represented in Moscow – debunking claims of diplomatic isolation. From an economic standpoint, these countries account for almost one-third of global GDP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/06/1121991171_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0e1865a451812e5f78bc5bad378676.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
wwii parade, victory day parade, victory parade, global majority russia
wwii parade, victory day parade, victory parade, global majority russia
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
17:07 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 06.05.2025)
High-profile visits also imply excessive diplomatic work. President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold about 15 bilateral meetings with his counterparts or their representatives.
Twenty-nine foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, according to the latest updates. Many other countries will also send other top-tier politicians.
Sputnik calculations reveal that demographically, about half of the globe will be represented in Moscow – debunking claims of diplomatic isolation.
From an economic standpoint, these countries account for almost one-third of global GDP.