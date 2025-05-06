https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/who-will-attend-the-victory-day-parade-in-moscow--1121990852.html

Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?

29 foreign leaders are expected to attend a Victory Day Parade in Moscow, according to the latest updates. The rest of the countries will also send other top-tier politicians.

Twenty-nine foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, according to the latest updates. Many other countries will also send other top-tier politicians. Sputnik calculations reveal that demographically, about half of the globe will be represented in Moscow – debunking claims of diplomatic isolation. From an economic standpoint, these countries account for almost one-third of global GDP.

