Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
Sputnik International
29 foreign leaders are expected to attend a Victory Day Parade in Moscow, according to the latest updates. The rest of the countries will also send other top-tier politicians.
Twenty-nine foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, according to the latest updates. Many other countries will also send other top-tier politicians. Sputnik calculations reveal that demographically, about half of the globe will be represented in Moscow – debunking claims of diplomatic isolation. From an economic standpoint, these countries account for almost one-third of global GDP.
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?

17:07 GMT 06.05.2025 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 06.05.2025)
High-profile visits also imply excessive diplomatic work. President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold about 15 bilateral meetings with his counterparts or their representatives.
Twenty-nine foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, according to the latest updates. Many other countries will also send other top-tier politicians.
Sputnik calculations reveal that demographically, about half of the globe will be represented in Moscow – debunking claims of diplomatic isolation.
From an economic standpoint, these countries account for almost one-third of global GDP.
