World School Olympiad 'Great Victory' Final Unfolds in Moscow
The World School Olympiad "Great Victory" is an intellectual competition in which children and teenagers from around the world, aged 10 to 18, demonstrate their knowledge of the Great Patriotic War.
The World School Olympiad "Great Victory" is drawing to a close in Moscow. This is the second such olympiad – the first was held in 2020 as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.In 2025, a total of 272,926 participants registered on the project website from 125 countries, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, India, Indonesia, Italy, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, Morocco, Egypt, and others.5,000 participants from 19 countries who scored the highest points have advanced to the second round.The final of the olympiad will take place on May 6 at the Victory Museum in Moscow. The jury will choose three winners from 10 laureates, who will receive tickets for the Victory Parade in Red Square on May 9.Members of the olympiad jury:
Elena Petrovna Malysheva – head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation, candidate of historical sciences;
Mikhail Yurievich Myagkov – scientific director of the Russian Military-Historical Society (RVIO), doctor of historical sciences and professor;
Dmitry Gennadievich Guzhva – deputy head of the Research Institute of Military History, candidate of historical sciences;
Anton Mikhaylovich Kovalyov – director of Secondary School No. 45 named after Marshal of the Soviet Union G.K. Zhukov in Kaluga;
Dmitry Vladimirovich Lutovinov – history and social studies teacher at Secondary School No. 16 in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Moscow Region; teacher of the Year in Russia – 2022.