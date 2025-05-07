International
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his upcoming visit to Moscow, plans to sign an agreement with Russia on joint uranium exploration and mining activities in Brazil, Brazilian magazine Exame reported, citing governmental sources.
Other agreements that Brazil expects to sign with Russia during the president's visit include a memorandum of understanding on exploring the possibility of creating a liquefied natural gas infrastructure in Brazil and attracting investments, the magazine reported late on Tuesday.On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart on May 9, where they will discuss Ukraine, among other things. O Globo newspaper reported, citing sources within the Brazilian government, that Lula was also planning to offer Putin mediation in negotiation process with Kiev.
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his upcoming visit to Moscow, plans to sign an agreement with Russia on joint uranium exploration and mining activities in Brazil, Brazilian magazine Exame reported, citing governmental sources.
Other agreements that Brazil expects to sign with Russia during the president's visit include a memorandum of understanding on exploring the possibility of creating a liquefied natural gas infrastructure in Brazil and attracting investments, the magazine reported late on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart on May 9, where they will discuss Ukraine, among other things. O Globo newspaper reported, citing sources within the Brazilian government, that Lula was also planning to offer Putin mediation in negotiation process with Kiev.
