https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/brazil-eyes-russian-energy-ties-with-uranium-pact-and-lng-talks-1121992943.html
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his upcoming visit to Moscow, plans to sign an agreement with Russia on joint uranium exploration and mining activities in Brazil, Brazilian magazine Exame reported, citing governmental sources.
2025-05-07T09:15+0000
2025-05-07T09:15+0000
2025-05-07T09:15+0000
world
russia
brazil
vladimir putin
lula da silva
liquefied natural gas (lng)
russian economy under sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg
Other agreements that Brazil expects to sign with Russia during the president's visit include a memorandum of understanding on exploring the possibility of creating a liquefied natural gas infrastructure in Brazil and attracting investments, the magazine reported late on Tuesday.On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart on May 9, where they will discuss Ukraine, among other things. O Globo newspaper reported, citing sources within the Brazilian government, that Lula was also planning to offer Putin mediation in negotiation process with Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/us-companies-lost-about-300-billion-after-leaving-russian-market---dmitriev-1121738677.html
russia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b13e5c5f371a6c2f3107e42b0912b01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian energy ties, russia brazil relations, russian hydrocarbons
russian economy under sanctions, russian energy ties, russia brazil relations, russian hydrocarbons
Brazil Eyes Russian Energy Ties With Uranium Pact and LNG Talks
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his upcoming visit to Moscow, plans to sign an agreement with Russia on joint uranium exploration and mining activities in Brazil, Brazilian magazine Exame reported, citing governmental sources.
Other agreements that Brazil expects to sign with Russia during the president's visit include a memorandum of understanding on exploring the possibility of creating a liquefied natural gas infrastructure in Brazil and attracting investments, the magazine reported late on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart on May 9, where they will discuss Ukraine, among other things. O Globo newspaper reported, citing sources within the Brazilian government, that Lula was also planning to offer Putin mediation in negotiation process with Kiev.