US Companies Lost About $300 Billion After Leaving Russian Market - Dmitriev

US companies have lost about $300 billion after leaving the Russian market, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Fox News on Thursday.

Dmitriev highlighted that over the past two days he has held meetings with Trump administration officials to discuss ways to restore relations between the United States and Russia."First of all, many Russians believe that sanctions actually have been good to transition Russia from dependence on the West," Dmitriev emphasized.Dmitriev noted that there are numerous actors and countries that attempt to hinder this dialogue, obstruct the restoration of Russian-American relations, and prevent the resolution of critical issues that need to be addressed.

