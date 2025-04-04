https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/us-companies-lost-about-300-billion-after-leaving-russian-market---dmitriev-1121738677.html
US Companies Lost About $300 Billion After Leaving Russian Market - Dmitriev
US companies have lost about $300 billion after leaving the Russian market, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Fox News on Thursday.
Dmitriev highlighted that over the past two days he has held meetings with Trump administration officials to discuss ways to restore relations between the United States and Russia."First of all, many Russians believe that sanctions actually have been good to transition Russia from dependence on the West," Dmitriev emphasized.Dmitriev noted that there are numerous actors and countries that attempt to hinder this dialogue, obstruct the restoration of Russian-American relations, and prevent the resolution of critical issues that need to be addressed.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US companies have lost about $300 billion after leaving the Russian market, Special Envoy of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev told Fox News on Thursday.
Dmitriev highlighted that over the past two days he has held meetings with Trump administration officials to discuss ways to restore relations between the United States and Russia.
"First of all, many Russians believe that sanctions actually have been good
to transition Russia from dependence on the West," Dmitriev emphasized.
“Russian economy has done well. And we don't ask for any sanction relief. I think what we see is that some US businesses want to go back. And if they want, as part of going back, to have some sanctions relieved, I think that is a good move to be done. But it's a good move for America,” Dmitriev stressed.
Dmitriev noted that there are numerous actors and countries that attempt to hinder this dialogue, obstruct the restoration of Russian-American relations, and prevent the resolution of critical issues that need to be addressed.
