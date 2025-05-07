International
Indian Armed Forces claimed it targeted 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory as part of the announced 'Operation Sindoor'.
The Indian military chose the locations for the airstrikes to eliminate the leadership of the terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba*, ANI reported.Pakistan retaliated with heavy artillery fire, with the Pakistani Foreign Ministry saying in a statement that it had the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Pakistan shot down 5 Indian aircraft, Bloomberg quoted Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as saying.Indian Army reported 3 killed in Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control. Pakistan reported at least 8 dead, 35 wounded and 2 missing under the rubble.*Lashkar-e-Taiba is a terrorist organization banned in Russia
India Conducts 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan

03:43 GMT 07.05.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 07.05.2025)
Indian Armed Forces claimed it targeted 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory as part of the announced 'Operation Sindoor'.
The Indian military chose the locations for the airstrikes to eliminate the leadership of the terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba*, ANI reported.
"The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks... A forceful response is being given," Pakistani Prime Minister wrote on X.
Shehbaz Sharif
Prime Minister of Pakistan
World
Pakistan Does not Want to Start Conflict with India — Defense Minister
27 April, 03:20 GMT
27 April, 03:20 GMT
Pakistan retaliated with heavy artillery fire, with the Pakistani Foreign Ministry saying in a statement that it had the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Pakistan shot down 5 Indian aircraft, Bloomberg quoted Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as saying.
Indian Army reported 3 killed in Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control. Pakistan reported at least 8 dead, 35 wounded and 2 missing under the rubble.
*Lashkar-e-Taiba is a terrorist organization banned in Russia
