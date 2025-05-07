https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/india-conducts-operation-sindoor-in-pakistan-1121992566.html

India Conducts 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan

Indian Armed Forces claimed it targeted 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory as part of the announced 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Indian military chose the locations for the airstrikes to eliminate the leadership of the terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba*, ANI reported.Pakistan retaliated with heavy artillery fire, with the Pakistani Foreign Ministry saying in a statement that it had the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Pakistan shot down 5 Indian aircraft, Bloomberg quoted Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as saying.Indian Army reported 3 killed in Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control. Pakistan reported at least 8 dead, 35 wounded and 2 missing under the rubble.*Lashkar-e-Taiba is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

