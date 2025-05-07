Putin Thanks Maduro for His Visit to Russia to Celebrate 80th Anniversary of Victory Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude on Wednesday to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at talks in the Kremlin for his visit to Russia to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
"I am very grateful to you for taking the time and coming to celebrate the Victory in World War II. We call this war the Great Patriotic War. For Russia, for the Russian people, this is a special day of victory over Nazism," Putin said at talks with Maduro.
The Russian President warmly welcomed Maduro and his delegation in Moscow.
"We have good promising areas of cooperation, they are obvious. Our colleagues are working in all these areas. These are energy, transport, pharmaceutical industry, logistics, healthcare, and, of course, humanitarian components," Putin said.