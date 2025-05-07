https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/putin-thanks-maduro-for-his-visit-to-russia-to-celebrate-80th-anniversary-of-victory-day-1122003495.html

Putin Thanks Maduro for His Visit to Russia to Celebrate 80th Anniversary of Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude on Wednesday to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at talks in the Kremlin for his visit to Russia to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

The Russian President warmly welcomed Maduro and his delegation in Moscow.

