Russia Says Concerned About Escalating Military Confrontation Between India, Pakistan
Russia is deeply concerned about the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any manifestations of it and emphasizes the need to unite the efforts of the entire international community to effectively combat this evil. We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region," Zakharova said in a statement.Russia also hopes that differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through political and diplomatic means, the spokeswoman said.In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 26 people killed and 46 others injured as a result of Indian strikes. Pakistani media reported that the country's air force shot down five Indian fighter jets.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is deeply concerned about the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any manifestations of it and emphasizes the need to unite the efforts of the entire international community to effectively combat this evil. We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region," Zakharova said in a statement.
Russia also hopes that differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through political and diplomatic means, the spokeswoman said.
In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 26 people killed and 46 others injured as a result of Indian strikes. Pakistani media reported that the country's air force shot down five Indian fighter jets.