Russian Forces Take Control of Lypovoye Settlement in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces has taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Zapad group of forces taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
