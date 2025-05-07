https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/russian-forces-take-control-of-lypovoye-settlement-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1122003909.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Lypovoye Settlement in DPR - Defense Ministry

Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces has taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Zapad group of forces taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

