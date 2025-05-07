International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Lypovoye Settlement in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Take Control of Lypovoye Settlement in DPR - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces has taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Zapad group of forces taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
13:38 GMT 07.05.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces has taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Zapad group of forces taken control of the village of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
