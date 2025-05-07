International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Long-Term Settlement in Ukraine Requires More Than Ceasefire - Lavrov
A long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires not only a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities on the line of contact, but also the eradication of the root causes of the conflict, including the elimination of the security threats to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2025-05-07T09:21+0000
2025-05-07T09:21+0000
To resolve the crisis, it is necessary to eradicate its root causes, the foreign minister said. In late April, Russia announced a ceasefire that would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10 to honor the 80th anniversary of Victory in the World War II. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the three-day truce and demanded at least 30 days. Russia has been conducting its military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aimed to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including Ukraine's demilitarization and denazification.
09:21 GMT 07.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires not only a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities on the line of contact, but also the eradication of the root causes of the conflict, including the elimination of the security threats to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"I would like to thank our Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on the issue of Ukrainian settlement. A long-term solution to this problem cannot be ensured only through a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities on the line of contact," Lavrov wrote in the article titled "Russia and Vietnam: 75 Years of Friendship, Trust and Mutual Assistance" for The International Affairs magazine.
To resolve the crisis, it is necessary to eradicate its root causes, the foreign minister said.
"It is necessary, first of all, to eliminate the threats to Russia's security that have arisen as a result of NATO's eastward expansion and attempts to draw Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. It is no less important to achieve full respect for human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, since its violent seizure of power in 2014, has been pursuing a line of extermination of everything associated with Russia and the Russian world — the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media," Lavrov said.
In late April, Russia announced a ceasefire that would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10 to honor the 80th anniversary of Victory in the World War II. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the three-day truce and demanded at least 30 days.
Russia has been conducting its military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aimed to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including Ukraine's demilitarization and denazification.
