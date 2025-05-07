https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/long-term-settlement-in-ukraine-requires-more-than-ceasefire---lavrov-1121993049.html

Long-Term Settlement in Ukraine Requires More Than Ceasefire - Lavrov

A long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires not only a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities on the line of contact, but also the eradication of the root causes of the conflict, including the elimination of the security threats to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

To resolve the crisis, it is necessary to eradicate its root causes, the foreign minister said. In late April, Russia announced a ceasefire that would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10 to honor the 80th anniversary of Victory in the World War II. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the three-day truce and demanded at least 30 days. Russia has been conducting its military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aimed to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security, including Ukraine's demilitarization and denazification.

