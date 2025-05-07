International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/slovakias-fico-calls-eus-refusal-of-russian-fuel-economic-suicide-1122003784.html
Slovakia's Fico Calls EU's Refusal of Russian Fuel 'Economic Suicide'
Slovakia's Fico Calls EU's Refusal of Russian Fuel 'Economic Suicide'
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that the European Union's desire to completely abandon Russian energy resources was economic suicide.
2025-05-07T13:34+0000
2025-05-07T13:34+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
slovakia
robert fico
european union (eu)
european commission
cost of living
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_429c734a82a99db7556ff0b5669c013f.jpg
On Tuesday, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The European Union's desire to reject Russian energy resources is an "extremely dangerous game," the prime minister said, adding that Slovakia would work to draw the European Commission's attention to the risks associated with the decision. Earlier in the week, Fico said that by insisting on cutting off energy supplies from the east, the EU was creating conditions for further gas price hikes for political reasons. Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar had previously told RIA Novosti that Bratislava was interested in further purchases of Russian energy resources, and this was due, among other things, to the orientation of capacities towards Russian raw materials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/german-opposition-leader-pledges-50-gas-fired-power-plants-if-elected-amid-growing-energy-crisis----1121461679.html
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8cf66e22a2b8d1b5543a40758cbcd2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian gas, russian fuel, energy poverty, cost of living crisis in europe
eu economy, russian economy under sanctions, russian gas, russian fuel, energy poverty, cost of living crisis in europe

Slovakia's Fico Calls EU's Refusal of Russian Fuel 'Economic Suicide'

13:34 GMT 07.05.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertSlovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that the European Union's desire to completely abandon Russian energy resources was economic suicide.
On Tuesday, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia.
"This is an economic suicide: to come to the point where [there is] no gas, no oil, no nuclear fuel, nothing [from Russia] just because some new iron curtain is being set up between the Western world and perhaps Russia and other countries," Fico told a news conference.
The Jaenschwalde coal-fired power plant operates in Jaenschwalde, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
World
German Opposition Leader Pledges 50 Gas-Fired Power Plants if Elected Amid Growing Energy Crisis
19 January, 08:42 GMT
The European Union's desire to reject Russian energy resources is an "extremely dangerous game," the prime minister said, adding that Slovakia would work to draw the European Commission's attention to the risks associated with the decision.
Earlier in the week, Fico said that by insisting on cutting off energy supplies from the east, the EU was creating conditions for further gas price hikes for political reasons. Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar had previously told RIA Novosti that Bratislava was interested in further purchases of Russian energy resources, and this was due, among other things, to the orientation of capacities towards Russian raw materials.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала