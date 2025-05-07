Slovakia's Fico Calls EU's Refusal of Russian Fuel 'Economic Suicide'

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/slovakias-fico-calls-eus-refusal-of-russian-fuel-economic-suicide-1122003784.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that the European Union's desire to completely abandon Russian energy resources was economic suicide.
On Tuesday, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU roadmap for ending Russian energy imports
. It proposed a halt to all remaining Russian gas contracts by the end of 2027, as well as restrictions on imports of enriched uranium from Russia.
"This is an economic suicide: to come to the point where [there is] no gas, no oil, no nuclear fuel, nothing [from Russia] just because some new iron curtain is being set up between the Western world and perhaps Russia and other countries," Fico told a news conference.
The European Union's desire to reject Russian energy resources is an "extremely dangerous game," the prime minister said, adding that Slovakia would work to draw the European Commission's attention to the risks associated with the decision.
Earlier in the week, Fico said that by insisting on cutting off energy supplies from the east, the EU was creating conditions for further gas price hikes for political reasons. Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar had previously told RIA Novosti that Bratislava was interested in further purchases of Russian energy resources, and this was due, among other things, to the orientation of capacities towards Russian raw materials.