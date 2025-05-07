https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/trump-officially-proclaims-may-8-as-victory-day-for-world-war-ii-1122004207.html

Trump Officially Proclaims May 8 as Victory Day for World War II

US President Donald Trump has officially designated May 8 as a day to celebrate Victory Day in honor of World War II, according to a proclamation published by the White House on Wednesday.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 8, 2025, as a day in celebration of Victory Day for World War II," the proclamation read. Although the proclamation does not reiterate Trump’s previous claim that the United States contributed more than any other nation to securing victory in World War II, it emphasizes that without the sacrifice of American soldiers, the war would not have been won.

