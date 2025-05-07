International
US Navy Loses Another Jet in the Red Sea — Reports
US Navy Loses Another Jet in the Red Sea — Reports
Sputnik International
Another F/A-18 Super Hornet went overboard from the USS Harry Truman, CNN reports.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/18/1121682674_0:133:2553:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_515e08000cd7435109ebe3452d39ad51.jpg
It is the second jet lost by the US Navy in just over a week, with no details provided on the cause of the mishap.The agency also reported a Houthi attack on the carrier, citing sources, despite the ceasefire announced by Oman with the Yemeni movement.Foreign Ministry of Oman earlier reported the US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate. Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.
03:59 GMT 07.05.2025 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 07.05.2025)
US Navy photo of fighter jet taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea to engage in strikes on Yemen. March 5, 2025.
© AP Photo / US Navy
Another F/A-18 Super Hornet went overboard from the USS Harry Truman, CNN reports.
It is the second jet lost by the US Navy in just over a week, with no details provided on the cause of the mishap.
The agency also reported a Houthi attack on the carrier, citing sources, despite the ceasefire announced by Oman with the Yemeni movement.
World
US Navy Lost Fighter Jet Trying to Evade Houthi Attack
29 April, 03:39 GMT
World
US Navy Lost Fighter Jet Trying to Evade Houthi Attack
29 April, 03:39 GMT
Foreign Ministry of Oman earlier reported the US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate. Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.
