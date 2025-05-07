https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/us-navy-loses-another-jet-in-the-red-sea--reports-1121992704.html

US Navy Loses Another Jet in the Red Sea — Reports

US Navy Loses Another Jet in the Red Sea — Reports

Sputnik International

Another F/A-18 Super Hornet went overboard from the USS Harry Truman, CNN reports.

2025-05-07T03:59+0000

2025-05-07T03:59+0000

2025-05-07T04:10+0000

world

middle east

yemen

red sea

us navy

boeing f/a-18e/f super hornet

houthi movement

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/18/1121682674_0:133:2553:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_515e08000cd7435109ebe3452d39ad51.jpg

It is the second jet lost by the US Navy in just over a week, with no details provided on the cause of the mishap.The agency also reported a Houthi attack on the carrier, citing sources, despite the ceasefire announced by Oman with the Yemeni movement.Foreign Ministry of Oman earlier reported the US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate. Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/us-navy-lost-fighter-jet-trying-to-evade-houthi-attack-1121950557.html

yemen

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us houthi ceasefire, us lost jet in red sea, uss truman losses, how many jets did the houthis destroyed, us houthi agreement