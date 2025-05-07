https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/us-navy-loses-another-jet-in-the-red-sea--reports-1121992704.html
US Navy Loses Another Jet in the Red Sea — Reports
Another F/A-18 Super Hornet went overboard from the USS Harry Truman, CNN reports.
It is the second jet lost by the US Navy in just over a week, with no details provided on the cause of the mishap.The agency also reported a Houthi attack on the carrier, citing sources, despite the ceasefire announced by Oman with the Yemeni movement.Foreign Ministry of Oman earlier reported the US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate. Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.
03:59 GMT 07.05.2025 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 07.05.2025)
Another F/A-18 Super Hornet went overboard from the USS Harry Truman, CNN reports.
It is the second jet lost by the US Navy in just over a week, with no details provided on the cause of the mishap.
The agency also reported a Houthi attack on the carrier, citing sources, despite the ceasefire announced by Oman with the Yemeni movement.
Foreign Ministry of Oman earlier reported the US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate. Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.