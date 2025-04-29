https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/us-navy-lost-fighter-jet-trying-to-evade-houthi-attack-1121950557.html
US Navy Lost Fighter Jet Trying to Evade Houthi Attack
F/A-18E Super Hornet fell overboard the USS Harry Truman, US Navy said in the statement.
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, along with its tow tractor, fell off the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, leading to a minor injury for a US sailor, the US Navy said on Monday.
"USS Harry S. Truman lost an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 136 and a tow tractor as the aircraft carrier operated in the Red Sea, April 28. All personnel are accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury," the Navy said in a press release.
The F/A-18 jet fell overboard after the move crew lost control of the aircraft as it was being towed in the hangar, the release added.
The Navy has started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, according to the release. The average cost of the F/A-18E Super Hornet is $60 million.
A US official quoted by CNN reported that the fighter jet fell from the aircraft carrier while the ship was making a sharp turn to evade Houthi fire.
The report said that the accident resulted in the sinking of the fighter jet, which is valued at over $60 million.
In February, the USS Harry S. Truman collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt, resulting in damage above the waterline.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group currently remains in the Red Sea in support of regional deterrence and force protection efforts as the US continues striking the positions of the Houthis in Yemen.