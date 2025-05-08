https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/eu-disburses-another-11bln-for-ukraine-as-part-of-g7-loan-secured-by-russian-assets-1122007382.html

EU Disburses Another $1.1Bln for Ukraine as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Assets

EU Disburses Another $1.1Bln for Ukraine as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Assets

Sputnik International

The European Commission on Thursday disbursed the fourth tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of the G7 loan meant to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

2025-05-08T11:29+0000

2025-05-08T11:29+0000

2025-05-08T11:29+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

european union (eu)

ukraine

european commission

frozen assets

frozen funds

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119407071_0:0:3123:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_31b67e8c6b8fbc605b3337cdc68af5cc.jpg

This is part of the EU's 18.1 billion euro share of collective contributions within the G7's 45 billion euro package for Ukraine. It comes on top of the 6 billion euros disbursed by the EU across the first three tranches, the statement read. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls the freezing of assets "theft" and warns it's not just private funds, but state assets targeted.Vladimir Putin earlier warned that "stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/zelensky-his-entourage-amass-100bln-in-5-years-ukrainian-lawmaker-1121371401.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frozen assets, russian asset theft, ukraine beggars, ukraine economy