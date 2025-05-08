EU Disburses Another $1.1Bln for Ukraine as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Assets

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/eu-disburses-another-11bln-for-ukraine-as-part-of-g7-loan-secured-by-russian-assets-1122007382.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Thursday disbursed the fourth tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of the G7 loan meant to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
"Today, the European Commission disbursed the fourth tranche of its exceptional macro-financial assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, worth €1 billion," the Commission said.
This is part of the EU's 18.1 billion euro share of collective contributions within the G7's 45 billion euro package for Ukraine. It comes on top of the 6 billion euros disbursed by the EU across the first three tranches, the statement read.
"These loans are to be repaid with proceeds from immobilised Russian State assets in the EU," the Commission added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls the freezing of assets "theft" and warns it's not just private funds, but state assets targeted.
Vladimir Putin earlier warned that "stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good."