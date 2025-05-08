International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/north-korea-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1122005503.html
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports
Sputnik International
North Korea is believed to have fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea.
2025-05-08T03:59+0000
2025-05-08T03:51+0000
world
north korea
ballistic missile
missile test launch
sea of japan
south korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976578_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_dec329a1a32ddd1d6a8f932c79eb0bca.png
Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean JCS that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan.In mid-March, the JCS said that North Korea conducted a launch of several ballistic missiles, which reportedly took place just hours after South Korea and the United States had launched their annual Freedom Shield exercises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/trump-brags-about-weapons-no-one-else-has-but-heres-a-twist-america-is-not-the-only-one-1121854876.html
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976578_74:0:1407:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_10282a88440995c74218aa44f5b229a9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea missile test launch, north korea new launches, dprk test launch, dprk ballistic arsenal
north korea missile test launch, north korea new launches, dprk test launch, dprk ballistic arsenal

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of ​​Japan - Reports

03:59 GMT 08.05.2025
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-fired by North Korea on July 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Subscribe
North Korea is believed to have fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea.
Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean JCS that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of ​​Japan.
Putin Oreshnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
Military
Trump Brags About Weapons No One Else Has. But Here's a Twist: America Is Not the Only One
10 April, 17:43 GMT
In mid-March, the JCS said that North Korea conducted a launch of several ballistic missiles, which reportedly took place just hours after South Korea and the United States had launched their annual Freedom Shield exercises.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала