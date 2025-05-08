https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/north-korea-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1122005503.html
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea is believed to have fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea.
Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean JCS that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.In mid-March, the JCS said that North Korea conducted a launch of several ballistic missiles, which reportedly took place just hours after South Korea and the United States had launched their annual Freedom Shield exercises.
Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean JCS that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.
In mid-March, the JCS said that North Korea conducted a launch of several ballistic missiles, which reportedly took place just hours after South Korea and the United States had launched their annual Freedom Shield exercises.