International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/poland-calls-for-nato-infrastructure-on-belarus-border-1122005281.html
Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border
Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border
Sputnik International
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO infrastructure should reach the Bug River bordering Belarus.
2025-05-08T03:16+0000
2025-05-08T03:41+0000
world
poland
belarus
russia-nato showdown
nato
nato military presence
donald tusk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005123_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0046aa4bdab9b391785b8a820e6a505c.jpg
"We need cooperation on NATO infrastructure. This infrastructure can't end at the Elbe. It must end at the Bug," Tusk told reporters after meeting with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.Tusk called on Merz to maintain Schengen rules and focus on protecting the EU's external borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/europes-russophobia-circus-is-war-mongering-covering-over-the-eus-cracks-1121750342.html
poland
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005123_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c00599ef6fddb4c901aa163e4042403.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald tusk meets friedrich merz, poland in nato, nato enlargement, nato infrastructure against russia, nato border with belarus
donald tusk meets friedrich merz, poland in nato, nato enlargement, nato infrastructure against russia, nato border with belarus

Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border

03:16 GMT 08.05.2025 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 08.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO infrastructure should reach the Bug River bordering Belarus.
Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
World
Europe’s Russophobia Circus: Is War-Mongering Covering Over the EU's Cracks?
6 April, 15:17 GMT
"We need cooperation on NATO infrastructure. This infrastructure can't end at the Elbe. It must end at the Bug," Tusk told reporters after meeting with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Tusk called on Merz to maintain Schengen rules and focus on protecting the EU's external borders.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала