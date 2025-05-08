https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/poland-calls-for-nato-infrastructure-on-belarus-border-1122005281.html
Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border
Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border
Sputnik International
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO infrastructure should reach the Bug River bordering Belarus.
2025-05-08T03:16+0000
2025-05-08T03:16+0000
2025-05-08T03:41+0000
world
poland
belarus
russia-nato showdown
nato
nato military presence
donald tusk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005123_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0046aa4bdab9b391785b8a820e6a505c.jpg
"We need cooperation on NATO infrastructure. This infrastructure can't end at the Elbe. It must end at the Bug," Tusk told reporters after meeting with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.Tusk called on Merz to maintain Schengen rules and focus on protecting the EU's external borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/europes-russophobia-circus-is-war-mongering-covering-over-the-eus-cracks-1121750342.html
poland
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005123_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c00599ef6fddb4c901aa163e4042403.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald tusk meets friedrich merz, poland in nato, nato enlargement, nato infrastructure against russia, nato border with belarus
donald tusk meets friedrich merz, poland in nato, nato enlargement, nato infrastructure against russia, nato border with belarus
Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border
03:16 GMT 08.05.2025 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 08.05.2025)
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO infrastructure should reach the Bug River bordering Belarus.
"We need cooperation on NATO infrastructure. This infrastructure can't end at the Elbe. It must end at the Bug," Tusk told reporters after meeting with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Tusk called on Merz to maintain Schengen rules and focus on protecting the EU's external borders.