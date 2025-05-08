https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/poland-calls-for-nato-infrastructure-on-belarus-border-1122005281.html

Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border

Poland Calls for NATO Infrastructure on Belarus Border

Sputnik International

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO infrastructure should reach the Bug River bordering Belarus.

2025-05-08T03:16+0000

2025-05-08T03:16+0000

2025-05-08T03:41+0000

world

poland

belarus

russia-nato showdown

nato

nato military presence

donald tusk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122005123_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0046aa4bdab9b391785b8a820e6a505c.jpg

"We need cooperation on NATO infrastructure. This infrastructure can't end at the Elbe. It must end at the Bug," Tusk told reporters after meeting with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.Tusk called on Merz to maintain Schengen rules and focus on protecting the EU's external borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/europes-russophobia-circus-is-war-mongering-covering-over-the-eus-cracks-1121750342.html

poland

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald tusk meets friedrich merz, poland in nato, nato enlargement, nato infrastructure against russia, nato border with belarus