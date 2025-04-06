https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/europes-russophobia-circus-is-war-mongering-covering-over-the-eus-cracks-1121750342.html

Europe’s Russophobia Circus: Is War-Mongering Covering Over the EU's Cracks?

Europe’s Russophobia Circus: Is War-Mongering Covering Over the EU's Cracks?

Sputnik International

The German military is due to hold large-scale drills to practice a scenario of a possible "Russian attack”, the latest move in a series of Russophobic actions and remarks by Western politicians.

2025-04-06T15:17+0000

2025-04-06T15:17+0000

2025-04-06T15:17+0000

world

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_0:0:3218:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_b382a22709c30e274cd97336de55910c.jpg

Europe's Top Russophobic Warmongers Germany: The country must take steps to be ready for a possible war with Russia, which “has long ago shifted to a military economy and continues to arm itself,” Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius argued.Britain: The UK should get ready for war as Russian President Putin is “trying to redraw the map and is going to test the boundaries” of NATO’s Article 5, former head of MI6 Alex Younger alleged.France: Russia endangers the entire EU, which is why Paris would begin discussions about the possibility of placing the bloc under the protection of French nuclear deterrent forces, President Emmanuel Macron claimed.Poland: "We have no doubt that Russia is dangerous so we consistently strengthen the Polish Armed Forces, equipping it with modern weapons,” former Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak insisted.The EU: “Russia’s actions are a clear and present threat to the security of the EU, and to the stability of the European continent. We must stand firm against Russia's attempts to undermine our democracy and sovereignty,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted.Why is Europe Stoking Up Russophobic Tensions? The apparent goal is to distract attention from the EU’s persistent economic woes and justify the bloc’s push to boost its defense spending.With EU members still at odds with each other over a raft of pressing issues, Russophobia seems to be the only thing that unites them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/russophobia-erases-polands-memory-of-soviet-sacrifice-in-wwii-1121449106.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

german military, russophobic actions,