Europe’s Russophobia Circus: Is War-Mongering Covering Over the EU's Cracks?
The German military is due to hold large-scale drills to practice a scenario of a possible "Russian attack”, the latest move in a series of Russophobic actions and remarks by Western politicians.
Europe's Top Russophobic Warmongers
Germany: The country must take steps to be ready for a possible war with Russia, which “has long ago shifted to a military economy and continues to arm itself,” Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius argued.
Britain: The UK should get ready for war as Russian President Putin is “trying to redraw the map and is going to test the boundaries” of NATO’s Article 5, former head of MI6 Alex Younger alleged.
France: Russia endangers the entire EU, which is why Paris would begin discussions about the possibility of placing the bloc under the protection of French nuclear deterrent forces, President Emmanuel Macron claimed.
Poland: "We have no doubt that Russia is dangerous so we consistently strengthen the Polish Armed Forces, equipping it with modern weapons,” former Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak insisted.
The EU: “Russia’s actions are a clear and present threat to the security of the EU, and to the stability of the European continent. We must stand firm against Russia's attempts to undermine our democracy and sovereignty,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted.
Why is Europe Stoking Up Russophobic Tensions?
The apparent goal is to distract attention from the EU’s persistent economic woes
and justify the bloc’s push to boost its defense spending.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that speculation about Russia preparing to attack Europe is baseless and absolute nonsense.
With EU members still at odds with each other over a raft of pressing issues, Russophobia
seems to be the only thing that unites them.