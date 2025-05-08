https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/rdif-head-expects-spief-2025-to-be-attractive-for-investors-seeking-return-to-russia-1122007189.html

RDIF Head Expects SPIEF 2025 to Be Attractive for Investors Seeking Return to Russia

The upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be attractive for many investors who want to return to the Russian market, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday.

Many foreign companies from various sectors seek returning to Russia and are actively engaged in trademark registration process, but such negotiations are mostly not public, Dmitriev added, reiterating that he expects the first companies to return to the Russian market as early as the second quarter of the year. Russia has always had a positive attitude towards responsible partners investing in the country, Dmitriev said, pointing out that some companies never left the Russian market. The Russian-Chinese talks with a broad agenda are held in Moscow ahead of the events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2, which will be attended by numerous foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."

