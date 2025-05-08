https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/russia-us-trade-reached-2-year-high-of-573mln-in-march-1122006291.html

Russia-US Trade Reached 2-Year High of $573Mln in March

The trade between Russia and the United States reached a two-year high of $573.4 million in March, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the US statistics service.

In March, bilateral trade rose by 50% from $389.4 million in February, with the figure reaching a record-high level since March 2023, when trade totaled $628.5 million, the data showed. Russian exports to the US increased by 50% to $523.45 million in March from $339.6 million a month earlier, which triggered the growth in trade turnover. The US, on the other hand, boosted the imports of fertilizers up to $219 million. American companies also bought $87.5 million worth of platinum, $6 million worth of plywood and $5 million worth of phosphates in March from Russia. At the same time, US exports to Russia remained at their February level of $50 million, according to the statistics. In March, Russia imported $14.8 million worth of vaccines, $6.2 million worth of medical instruments, $5.7 million worth of food products and $3.7 million worth of lab testing equipment.

