Ukrainian Finance Minister's Plan to Solve Ukraine's Debt — Just Don't Pay It
Ukrainian Finance Minister's Plan to Solve Ukraine's Debt — Just Don't Pay It
With the country's debt approaching 100% of GDP, Ukraine's Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko boasted about the possibility of shifting the burden of debt payments to European taxpayers.
"Most of this debt was borrowed during the war on soft terms from our partners. That is, we are talking about the fact that in the NEXT 30 YEARS we will not repay these debts," he said.The total amount of Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt as of September 2024 was $155.69 billion, including the $112.06 billion of external debt, according to data released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.
ukrainian debt, can ukraine pay its debt, how big is ukraine's debt, ukrainian financial collapse, ukraine spending
03:41 GMT 08.05.2025 (Updated: 03:46 GMT 08.05.2025)
With the country's debt approaching 100% of GDP, Ukraine's Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko boasted about the possibility of shifting the burden of debt payments to European taxpayers.
"Most of this debt was borrowed during the war on soft terms from our partners. That is, we are talking about the fact that in the NEXT 30 YEARS we will not repay these debts," he said.
World
Western Aid Covers Nearly 90% of Ukraine's Spending in 2022-2024 – Analysis
22 December 2024, 09:04 GMT
The total amount of Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt as of September 2024 was $155.69 billion, including the $112.06 billion of external debt, according to data released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.
