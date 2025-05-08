https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/us-and-russia-discuss-potential-role-in-restoring-russian-gas-sales-to-europe-1122009317.html

US and Russia Discuss Potential Role in Restoring Russian Gas Sales to Europe

Officials from the United States and Russia held discussions about how the US may help restore Russian gas sales in Europe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said that renewing Russia’s position in the European gas market could help to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine. The talks between the US and Russia include possibilities of entering American companies as stakeholders in the Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Germany. The sides also discuss their potential share in the pipeline crossing Ukraine, or in Gazprom, according to the report. The report also added that US companies could buy and ship Russian gas to Europe.

