International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/us-and-russia-discuss-potential-role-in-restoring-russian-gas-sales-to-europe-1122009317.html
US and Russia Discuss Potential Role in Restoring Russian Gas Sales to Europe
US and Russia Discuss Potential Role in Restoring Russian Gas Sales to Europe
Sputnik International
Officials from the United States and Russia held discussions about how the US may help restore Russian gas sales in Europe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2025-05-08T14:22+0000
2025-05-08T14:27+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
russia
us
nord stream
gazprom
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077247_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff15bde4bf7ba189864ff4095d88b52d.jpg
The sources said that renewing Russia’s position in the European gas market could help to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine. The talks between the US and Russia include possibilities of entering American companies as stakeholders in the Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Germany. The sides also discuss their potential share in the pipeline crossing Ukraine, or in Gazprom, according to the report. The report also added that US companies could buy and ship Russian gas to Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/russia-us-trade-reached-2-year-high-of-573mln-in-march-1122006291.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077247_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5d3460910a2c4ef21678514b58958e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, ukraine crisis, russia-us relations, russian gas
russian economy under sanctions, ukraine crisis, russia-us relations, russian gas

US and Russia Discuss Potential Role in Restoring Russian Gas Sales to Europe

14:22 GMT 08.05.2025 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 08.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Igor Ageyenko / Go to the mediabankGas wells of Gazprom on the Kovykta gas field.
Gas wells of Gazprom on the Kovykta gas field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Ageyenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Officials from the United States and Russia held discussions about how the US may help restore Russian gas sales in Europe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The sources said that renewing Russia’s position in the European gas market could help to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine.
The talks between the US and Russia include possibilities of entering American companies as stakeholders in the Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Germany. The sides also discuss their potential share in the pipeline crossing Ukraine, or in Gazprom, according to the report.
Rubles, dollars and euros - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
Economy
Russia-US Trade Reached 2-Year High of $573Mln in March
10:18 GMT
The report also added that US companies could buy and ship Russian gas to Europe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала