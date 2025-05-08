https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/us-troops-in-germany-met-victory-day-in-1945-quietly-as-they-knew-war-was-over--veteran-1122008856.html
US Troops In Germany Met Victory Day in 1945 Quietly As They Knew War Was Over – Veteran
American troops that fought against the fascists in Germany celebrated the Victory Day in May 1945 quietly because they knew for more than a week at the time that the war was already over, US veteran Frank Cohn told RIA Novosti.
"In 1945, when I was in Magdeburg, we knew the war was over for more than a week. So, the actual announcement was anti-climactic, and we really did not do anything special," Cohn said.
The veteran, who participated in the historic meeting of the Soviet and the US troops at the Elbe River in April 1945, recalled that the Americans did not have any specific celebrations.
"We just took the announcement in stride and the very next day, the Intelligence unit T-Force, as well as my team, were deactivated and we all were sent our separate ways for the occupation," he added.
Cohn, a 99-year-old retired US Army Colonel, said that he was invited to attend the May 8 commemoration at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. He also plans to participate in an online presentation with Canadian students who celebrate Victory Day in Europe as well.
The international community commemorates May 8 as Victory in Europe Day (V-E Day) in World War II. Due to the time difference, Russia and other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) celebrate Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War on May 9.