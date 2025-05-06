Twenty-Nine Foreign Leaders Expected to Attend Victory Day Parade - Putin's Aide
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankRussian Su-25 jet aircrafts release smoke in the colours of the Russian national flag during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov/
Putin will greet foreign delegation heads on May 9 and they will proceed together to Red Square. The Victory Parade will begin at 10:00 AM Moscow time, as per tradition.
Moscow expects 29 foreign leaders to attend the Victory Day Parade, presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced.
Here's what else he revealed:
Leaders of Brazil, China, Palestine, and Egypt will attend the parade in Moscow.
Venezuela will be represented at the highest level — President Nicolás Maduro will visit Russia from May 7 to 9.
India, Nicaragua, and South Africa will send high-level delegations.
North Korea will be represented at the ambassadorial level during the 80th anniversary celebrations.
Military contingents from 13 countries will march through Red Square during the May 9 parade.
Veterans from several foreign countries, including the United States, will attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.
️Putin will hold over 15 bilateral meetings and several informal talks during the Victory Day celebrations, Ushakov added.
On May 7, the Russian president and President Maduro of Venezuela will sign a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement.
On the same day, Putin will hold talks with the presidents of Cuba, Mongolia, and the Republic of the Congo.
On May 8, President Putin will meet with Xi Jinping; the two leaders will sign joint declarations on further strengthening relations.
On May 9, Putin will meet with the president of Brazil to discuss the situation in Ukraine, and will also meet the president of Egypt.
Also on May 9, Putin is scheduled to meet with the president of Serbia, the prime minister of Slovakia, and the president of Uzbekistan.
On May 10, Putin will hold talks with the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. In total, six bilateral meetings are scheduled for that day — including with the leaders of Laos, Zimbabwe, and Palestine.
Putin will also visit China in early September, Ushakov confirmed.