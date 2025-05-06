https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/twenty-nine-foreign-leaders-expected-to-attend-victory-day-parade---putins-aide-1121989357.html

Twenty-Nine Foreign Leaders Expected to Attend Victory Day Parade - Putin's Aide

Putin will greet foreign delegation heads on May 9, and they will proceed together to Red Square.The Victory Parade will begin at 10:00 AM Moscow time, as per tradition.

Moscow expects 29 foreign leaders to attend the Victory Day Parade, presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced. Here's what else he revealed:️Putin will hold over 15 bilateral meetings and several informal talks during the Victory Day celebrations, Ushakov added. Putin will also visit China in early September, Ushakov confirmed.

