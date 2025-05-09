https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/burkina-faso-leaders-visit-to-moscow-for-victory-day-has-huge-strategic-significance-heres-why-1122018106.html

Burkina Faso Leader's Visit to Moscow for Victory Day Has Huge Strategic Significance: Here's Why

Burkina Faso Leader's Visit to Moscow for Victory Day Has Huge Strategic Significance: Here's Why

Sputnik International

President Ibrahim Traore’s Russia trip, coming less than a month after he foiled a Western-backed coup plot, indicates the “extraordinary levels of trust between Russia and Burkina Faso,” says veteran independent South African political analyst Alexis Habiyaremye.

2025-05-09T16:03+0000

2025-05-09T16:03+0000

2025-05-09T16:03+0000

africa

ibrahim traore

burkina faso

russia

strategic partner

ally

partnership

france

us africa command (africom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122017947_0:169:3042:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ac6f8dfe2b5fc950f580bb7c949089.jpg

Russia-Burkina Faso relations can be characterized as “strategic,” the observer believes, given each country’s “marshalling [of] human and material resources to confront hostile forces determined to undermine their long-term growth prospects,” and the “complementary nature of their interests.”The return of these foreign powers to the Sahel would embolden them against Russia and China. That means it’s in both countries’ “primordial security interests” to prevent necolonialism from restoring itself in the region by cooperating with regional countries on everything from intelligence and air defense to strategic deterrence, Habiyaremye says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/full-video-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-day-military-parade-on-red-square-1122016924.html

africa

burkina faso

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why did burkina faso president attend moscow victory parade, who took part in moscow parade, who from africa took part in moscow victory day parade