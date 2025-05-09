International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/india-pakistan-war-none-of-our-business---vp-vance-1122009937.html
India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance
India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance
Sputnik International
The US vice president JD Vance said the US hopes the recent escalation doesn't spiral into nuclear war, but the White House can't control either India or Pakistan.
2025-05-09T03:15+0000
2025-05-09T03:45+0000
world
india
pakistan-india relations
jd vance
pakistan
vice president
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_0:161:3028:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_e8075a575eabadcd34346afcae7a907f.jpg
Indian Armed Forces previously announced 'Operation Sindoor', targeting 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory with air strike in the recent round of escalation between the countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/russia-says-concerned-about-escalating-military-confrontation-between-india-pakistan-1121993188.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_165:0:2864:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_674834add13a15e9846568927553f313.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jd vance fox news, us reaction to india-pakistan war, india-pakistan war, operation sindoor, operation sindoor us reaction
jd vance fox news, us reaction to india-pakistan war, india-pakistan war, operation sindoor, operation sindoor us reaction

India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance

03:15 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 09.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRepublican President-Elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Republican President-Elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
The US vice president JD Vance said the US hopes the recent escalation doesn't spiral into nuclear war, but the White House can't control either India or Pakistan.
"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business," he told Fox News.
JD Vance
US vice president
Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI flies during the rehearsals of Golden Jubilee celebrations of India-Pakistan war of 1965, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
World
Russia ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Escalating Military Confrontation Between India, Pakistan
7 May, 09:35 GMT
Indian Armed Forces previously announced 'Operation Sindoor', targeting 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory with air strike in the recent round of escalation between the countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала