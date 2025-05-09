https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/india-pakistan-war-none-of-our-business---vp-vance-1122009937.html

India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance

Sputnik International

The US vice president JD Vance said the US hopes the recent escalation doesn't spiral into nuclear war, but the White House can't control either India or Pakistan.

Indian Armed Forces previously announced 'Operation Sindoor', targeting 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory with air strike in the recent round of escalation between the countries.

