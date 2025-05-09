https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/india-pakistan-war-none-of-our-business---vp-vance-1122009937.html
India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance
India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance
Sputnik International
The US vice president JD Vance said the US hopes the recent escalation doesn't spiral into nuclear war, but the White House can't control either India or Pakistan.
2025-05-09T03:15+0000
2025-05-09T03:15+0000
2025-05-09T03:45+0000
world
india
pakistan-india relations
jd vance
pakistan
vice president
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_0:161:3028:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_e8075a575eabadcd34346afcae7a907f.jpg
Indian Armed Forces previously announced 'Operation Sindoor', targeting 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory with air strike in the recent round of escalation between the countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/russia-says-concerned-about-escalating-military-confrontation-between-india-pakistan-1121993188.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_165:0:2864:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_674834add13a15e9846568927553f313.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
jd vance fox news, us reaction to india-pakistan war, india-pakistan war, operation sindoor, operation sindoor us reaction
jd vance fox news, us reaction to india-pakistan war, india-pakistan war, operation sindoor, operation sindoor us reaction
India-Pakistan War 'None of Our Business' - VP Vance
03:15 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 09.05.2025)
The US vice president JD Vance said the US hopes the recent escalation doesn't spiral into nuclear war, but the White House can't control either India or Pakistan.
"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business," he told Fox News.
JD Vance
US vice president
Indian Armed Forces previously announced 'Operation Sindoor', targeting 9 sites containing terrorist infrastructure within Pakistani territory with air strike in the recent round of escalation between the countries.