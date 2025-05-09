https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/indian-army-reports-repelling-drone-attack-from-pakistan-1122010048.html

Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan

Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan

Sputnik International

Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled, says the Army's statement.

2025-05-09T03:39+0000

2025-05-09T03:39+0000

2025-05-09T04:03+0000

world

india

pakistan-india relations

pakistan

drone strikes

jammu

indian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e0af3abbe1ed61dc9321fa1b03f7f436.jpg

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the Pakistani drone attack on the city, adding that he was on his way to assess the situation on the ground.ANI earlier reported that more than 50 drones had been shot down by Indian air defenses over the Line of Control, citing sources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/india-conducts-operation-sindoor-in-pakistan-1121992566.html

pakistan

jammu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india-pakistan war, operation sindoor latest, pakistan retaliation, conflict in kashmir, india-pakistan conflict