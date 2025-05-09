International
Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan
Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan
Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled, says the Army's statement.
2025-05-09T03:39+0000
2025-05-09T04:03+0000
Jammu &amp; Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the Pakistani drone attack on the city, adding that he was on his way to assess the situation on the ground.ANI earlier reported that more than 50 drones had been shot down by Indian air defenses over the Line of Control, citing sources.
india-pakistan war, operation sindoor latest, pakistan retaliation, conflict in kashmir, india-pakistan conflict
03:39 GMT 09.05.2025
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India
Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled, says the Army's statement.
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the Pakistani drone attack on the city, adding that he was on his way to assess the situation on the ground.
ANI earlier reported that more than 50 drones had been shot down by Indian air defenses over the Line of Control, citing sources.
