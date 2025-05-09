https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/indian-army-reports-repelling-drone-attack-from-pakistan-1122010048.html
Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan
Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan
Sputnik International
Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled, says the Army's statement.
2025-05-09T03:39+0000
2025-05-09T03:39+0000
2025-05-09T04:03+0000
world
india
pakistan-india relations
pakistan
drone strikes
jammu
indian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e0af3abbe1ed61dc9321fa1b03f7f436.jpg
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the Pakistani drone attack on the city, adding that he was on his way to assess the situation on the ground.ANI earlier reported that more than 50 drones had been shot down by Indian air defenses over the Line of Control, citing sources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/india-conducts-operation-sindoor-in-pakistan-1121992566.html
pakistan
jammu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f38919186fe32277548be72e07d14161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india-pakistan war, operation sindoor latest, pakistan retaliation, conflict in kashmir, india-pakistan conflict
india-pakistan war, operation sindoor latest, pakistan retaliation, conflict in kashmir, india-pakistan conflict
Indian Army Reports Repelling Drone Attack from Pakistan
03:39 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 09.05.2025)
Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled, says the Army's statement.
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the Pakistani drone attack on the city, adding that he was on his way to assess the situation on the ground.
ANI earlier reported that more than 50 drones had been shot down by Indian air defenses over the Line of Control, citing sources.