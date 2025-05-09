https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/russias-unmanned-systems-troops-participate-in-victory-parade-for-1st-time-1122016180.html

Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Participate in Victory Parade for 1st Time

Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Participate in Victory Parade for 1st Time

Sputnik International

A column of Russia's unmanned systems troops on Friday for the first time took part in the Victory Parade in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-05-09T10:57+0000

2025-05-09T10:57+0000

2025-05-09T10:57+0000

russia

russia

moscow

red square

nazi

germany

pope

parade

parade

victory day parade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016020_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_2a9589c06b014421e82083a101a339af.jpg

For the first time, vehicles of the 7th Separate Unmanned Systems Reconnaissance Strike Regiment, including the Orlan-10, Orlan-30, and Zala drones, were paraded across the Red Square. The Giatsint-K and Malva wheeled 152-mm self-propelled guns were put on display for the first time. The Giatsint is designed to suppress and destroy nuclear-capable weapons, strike enemy command and control units, rear areas, manpower and combat equipment, and to destroy fortifications. The Malva is a rifled howitzer that features a 47-caliber barrel. In 2025, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. 11,500 servicepeople from Russia and abroad took part in the parade held on Moscow's Red Square.

russia

moscow

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's unmanned systems troops, victory parade in moscow, victory parade