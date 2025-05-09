Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Participate in Victory Parade for 1st Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A column of Russia's unmanned systems troops on Friday for the first time took part in the Victory Parade in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
For the first time, vehicles of the 7th Separate Unmanned Systems Reconnaissance Strike Regiment, including the Orlan-10, Orlan-30, and Zala drones, were paraded across the Red Square.
The Giatsint-K and Malva wheeled 152-mm self-propelled guns were put on display for the first time.
The Giatsint is designed to suppress and destroy nuclear-capable weapons, strike enemy command and control units, rear areas, manpower and combat equipment, and to destroy fortifications. The Malva is a rifled howitzer that features a 47-caliber barrel.
In 2025, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. 11,500 servicepeople from Russia and abroad took part in the parade held on Moscow's Red Square.