https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/trump-calls-for-russia-ukraine-ceasefire-threatens-sanctions-1122010159.html

Trump Calls for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire, Threatens Sanctions

Trump Calls for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire, Threatens Sanctions

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington is still engaged in discussions with Moscow and Kiev, and called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that new sanctions would be imposed if the ceasefire is not upheld.

2025-05-09T03:59+0000

2025-05-09T03:59+0000

2025-05-09T04:09+0000

world

us-russia dialogue

peace process

donald trump

ceasefire

western sanctions against russia

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4df911840bc8c080f76936e39769396d.jpg

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.In his post, Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine in collaboration with European partners, expressing hope for a lasting resolution of the conflict."This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed," Trump added.Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared in a post on X that he had a "good" phone conversation with Trump, during which he informed the US leader that Kiev is prepared for an immediate 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/long-term-settlement-in-ukraine-requires-more-than-ceasefire---lavrov-1121993049.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump truth social posts, ukraine ceasefire, who rejects ceasefire in ukraine, wil trump put more sanctions on russia, us new sanctions on russia