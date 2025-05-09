https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/trump-calls-for-russia-ukraine-ceasefire-threatens-sanctions-1122010159.html
Trump Calls for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire, Threatens Sanctions
03:59 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 09.05.2025)
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington is still engaged in discussions with Moscow and Kiev, and called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, warning that new sanctions would be imposed if the ceasefire is not upheld.
"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
In his post, Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine in collaboration with European partners, expressing hope for a lasting resolution of the conflict.
"This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed," Trump added.
Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared in a post on X that he had a "good" phone conversation with Trump, during which he informed the US leader that Kiev is prepared for an immediate 30-day ceasefire with Russia.