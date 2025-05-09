Watch Full: Russian President Delivers Speech Honoring Victory Day
07:54 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 09.05.2025)
© Sputnik/
Subscribe
At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens with the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Key Takeaways from President Putin’s Victory Day Speech:
We are united in our admiration for the generation that won the Great Patriotic War.
Russia, at the cost of millions of lives, won freedom and peace for all of humanity.
Victory Day is the main holiday for Russia.
Russia will always be an indestructible barrier to Nazism, will fight the atrocities of its followers.
All of Russia supports the participants of the special operation, is proud of their fortitude.
Russia will always remember the lessons of World War II and will never accept the distortion of its events, attempts to justify the executioners, and slander the true victors.
The complete defeat of Nazi Germany was accomplished by the joint efforts of many countries; Russia highly values the contribution of its allies.
Russians should emulate the veterans and their determination to defend their homeland.
🚨WATCH FULL: RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DELIVERS SPEECH HONORING VICTORY DAY pic.twitter.com/plwpQJ7rQp— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 9, 2025