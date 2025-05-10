https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/india-accuses-pakistan-of-violating-ceasefire-prompting-appropriate-indian-army-response-1122024789.html
India Accuses Pakistan of Violating Ceasefire, Prompting 'Appropriate' Indian Army Response
MOSCOW, May 10 (Sputnik) - The Indian Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan on Saturday of breaking the US-brokered ceasefire and prompting the Indian military forces to take measures.
India is calling on Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the violations and deal with the situation "with seriousness and responsibility," the spokesperson said. The Indian armed forces continue to monitor the situation and are instructed to "deal strongly" with any repeated violations of the Indian border, he said.The ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 5 p.m. local time Saturday.Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated into back and forth cross-border attacks and strikes in the wake of the April 22 terrorist killings near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in the India-administered part of Kashmir. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the violence, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation.On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of repeatedly breaking the US-brokered ceasefire almost immediately after it stepped into force Saturday.
"For the last two hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan...The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take a very, very serious notice of these violations," a ministry spokesperson said.
India is calling on Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the violations and deal with the situation "with seriousness and responsibility," the spokesperson said.
The Indian armed forces continue to monitor the situation and are instructed to "deal strongly" with any repeated violations of the Indian border, he said.
The ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 5 p.m. local time Saturday.
Tensions between India and Pakistan
escalated into back and forth cross-border attacks and strikes in the wake of the April 22 terrorist killings near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in the India-administered part of Kashmir. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the violence, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation.
On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.