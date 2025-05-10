https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/india-and-pakistan-agreed-to-ceasefire-after-us-mediation---trump-1122022638.html

India and Pakistan Agreed to Ceasefire After US Mediation - Trump

India and Pakistan Agreed to Ceasefire After US Mediation - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire following a night of talks mediated by the United States.

2025-05-10T12:29+0000

2025-05-10T12:29+0000

2025-05-10T12:47+0000

world

donald trump

pakistan

kashmir

indian defense ministry

india

indian foreign ministry

marco rubio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6dec9c97bbf208d1b6b59c1bf8b9e4.jpg

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to begin broad-based peace talks in a neutral territory."I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said on X.Talks between India and Pakistan with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lasted 48 hours, Rubio said.Pakistan and India have agreed on a ceasefire with immediate effect, Pakistani First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed.The ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 attack near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in India-administered part of Kashmir, in which a group of armed Islamist militants killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation. On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/pakistan-launches-large-scale-military-operation-against-india---reports-1122021527.html

pakistan

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india and pakistan, ceasefire, us mediation, us president donald trump