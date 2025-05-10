International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/india-and-pakistan-agreed-to-ceasefire-after-us-mediation---trump-1122022638.html
India and Pakistan Agreed to Ceasefire After US Mediation - Trump
India and Pakistan Agreed to Ceasefire After US Mediation - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire following a night of talks mediated by the United States.
2025-05-10T12:29+0000
2025-05-10T12:47+0000
world
donald trump
pakistan
kashmir
indian defense ministry
india
indian foreign ministry
marco rubio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6dec9c97bbf208d1b6b59c1bf8b9e4.jpg
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to begin broad-based peace talks in a neutral territory."I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said on X.Talks between India and Pakistan with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lasted 48 hours, Rubio said.Pakistan and India have agreed on a ceasefire with immediate effect, Pakistani First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed.The ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 attack near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in India-administered part of Kashmir, in which a group of armed Islamist militants killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation. On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/pakistan-launches-large-scale-military-operation-against-india---reports-1122021527.html
pakistan
kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c4f86c1331de2aa7c9c1555c048b95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india and pakistan, ceasefire, us mediation, us president donald trump
india and pakistan, ceasefire, us mediation, us president donald trump

India and Pakistan Agreed to Ceasefire After US Mediation - Trump

12:29 GMT 10.05.2025 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 10.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire following a night of talks mediated by the United States.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to begin broad-based peace talks in a neutral territory.
"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said on X.
Talks between India and Pakistan with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lasted 48 hours, Rubio said.
Pakistan and India have agreed on a ceasefire with immediate effect, Pakistani First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed.
"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Dar said on X.
The ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 attack near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in India-administered part of Kashmir, in which a group of armed Islamist militants killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation.
On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.
A Pakistani flag flies over government troops installed on top of a defense position on a former base of Taliban militants overlooking the Swat Valley, at Banai Baba Ziarat area, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
World
Pakistan Launches Large-Scale Military Operation Against India - Reports
05:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала