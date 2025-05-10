https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/pakistan-launches-large-scale-military-operation-against-india---reports-1122021527.html

Pakistan Launches Large-Scale Military Operation Against India - Reports

Pakistan Launches Large-Scale Military Operation Against India - Reports

Pakistan has launched a large-scale military operation in response to India's strikes, Geo News reported, citing security sources.

According to the report, multiple strategic targets across India are being engaged as part of the operation. It said that in the operation's initial phase, a BrahMos missile storage facility in the city of Beas in the Indian state of Punjab was destroyed. Earlier, the channel reported citing Pakistani Armed Forces spokesman Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry that India fired missiles at three Pakistani air bases. Reuters earlier reported that four explosions were heard in the Indian city of Amritsar in the state of Punjab. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 attack near the tourist town of Pahalgam, in India-administered part of Kashmir, in which a group of armed Islamist militants killed 26 people. The terrorist-linked Resistance Front insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, but India blamed Pakistan, which in turn rejected the accusation. On May 7, the Indian Defense Ministry announced the launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. It later said that 70 "terrorists" were eliminated and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. Pakistan's military reported 31 people killed and 57 others injured as a result of Indian strikes.

2025

