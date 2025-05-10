https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/pakistan-not-considering-use-of-nuclear-arsenal-at-present-defense-minister-says-1122022413.html
Pakistan’s Defense Minister: Nuclear Option Off the Table in Conflict With India - for Now


09:39 GMT 10.05.2025 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 10.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan is not considering using its nuclear arsenal at the moment, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday against the background of escalating tensions with India.
The option involving use of nuclear weapons is "not on the cards right now," however, if the situation were to emerge, the "watchers" would also suffer, Asif was cited by the Dawn newspaper as saying.
"I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only; it could be much wider... destruction... Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating," Asif said.
Asif also refuted reports that a National Command Authority meeting, which is in charge of making operational decisions on Pakistan's nuclear weapons
, had been called.