Pentagon Awards New Contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS Systems

The US Department of Defense announced it had secured a contract valued at over $742 billion with Lockheed Martin for the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $742,179,564 firm-fixed-price contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order," the Pentagon said in a Friday statement. The project is expected to reach completion by May 31, 2027, the statement said. The HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were developed in the US by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in 1996 and have been in production since 2003. The US started supplying Kiev with HIMARS in 2022.

