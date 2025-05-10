International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/pentagon-awards-new-contract-to-lockheed-martin-for-himars-systems-1122021879.html
Pentagon Awards New Contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS Systems
Pentagon Awards New Contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS Systems
Sputnik International
The US Department of Defense announced it had secured a contract valued at over $742 billion with Lockheed Martin for the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
2025-05-10T09:19+0000
2025-05-10T09:19+0000
military
us
pentagon
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
us department of defense (dod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120926664_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_83da04ef1f32e565bc6be8473c1d1449.jpg
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $742,179,564 firm-fixed-price contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order," the Pentagon said in a Friday statement. The project is expected to reach completion by May 31, 2027, the statement said. The HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were developed in the US by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in 1996 and have been in production since 2003. The US started supplying Kiev with HIMARS in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukrainian-forces-unleash-himars-to-strike-russian-energy-infrastructure---mod-1121679875.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120926664_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_683c10ae71018a6d3431d90201c7f8ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon awards new contract, high mobility artillery rocket systems, lockheed martin
pentagon awards new contract, high mobility artillery rocket systems, lockheed martin

Pentagon Awards New Contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS Systems

09:19 GMT 10.05.2025
© AP Photo / US ArmyThe process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo
The process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
© AP Photo / US Army
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense announced it had secured a contract valued at over $742 billion with Lockheed Martin for the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $742,179,564 firm-fixed-price contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order," the Pentagon said in a Friday statement.
The project is expected to reach completion by May 31, 2027, the statement said.
The HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were developed in the US by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in 1996 and have been in production since 2003.
The US started supplying Kiev with HIMARS in 2022.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Unleash HIMARS to Strike Russian Energy Infrastructure - MoD
24 March, 14:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала