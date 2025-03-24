https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukrainian-forces-unleash-himars-to-strike-russian-energy-infrastructure---mod-1121679875.html
Ukrainian Forces Unleash HIMARS to Strike Russian Energy Infrastructure - MoD
Ukraine attacked Crimea's Glebovskoye gas condensate field, which supplies gas to residents, with four drones on March 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
"On the evening of March 23, 2025, from 21:00-21:50 (18:00-18:50 GMT), Russian air defenses repelled an attack by the Kiev regime involving four Ukrainian drones on the Glebovskoye gas condensate field on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, which is used to supply gas to residents and the economy of the Russian peninsula," the statement said.On Saturday morning, Kiev carried out two drone strikes on the Valuyka gas distribution station in Russia's Belgorod Region, damaging the facility’s technological equipment, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has continued its attacks on energy facilities in Russia, using multiple launch rocket systems HIMARS.Ukraine's attacks on energy infrastructure, including international ones, on Russian territory prove Kiev's inability to negotiate, the statement added.
"On the evening of March 23, 2025, from 21:00-21:50 (18:00-18:50 GMT), Russian air defenses repelled an attack by the Kiev regime involving four Ukrainian drones on the Glebovskoye gas condensate field on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, which is used to supply gas to residents and the economy of the Russian peninsula," the statement said.
On Saturday morning, Kiev carried out two drone strikes on the Valuyka gas distribution station in Russia's Belgorod Region, damaging the facility’s technological equipment, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has continued its attacks on energy facilities in Russia, using multiple launch rocket systems HIMARS
Ukraine's attacks on energy infrastructure, including international ones, on Russian territory prove Kiev's inability to negotiate, the statement added.