Putin and Vietnamese Leader Declare Strategic Partnership

President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam held talks at the Kremlin, culminating in the adoption of a joint declaration outlining the main directions of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in a new phase. The two sides also signed a package of bilateral documents.

Key Points From the MeetingStatements by President Vladimir Putin:Putin stressed that Russia and Vietnam have a time-tested friendship dating back to World War II, when Vietnamese volunteers fought at the Battle of Moscow.Vietnam’s participation in the Victory Day celebrations serves as a testament to the enduring relationship, he said.Highlights of the Joint Declaration:Additional Agreements Signed:Statements by To Lam:To Lam extended an invitation for President Putin to visit Vietnam, which Putin gratefully accepted.The Vietnamese leader is on an official visit to Russia from May 8–11 and attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

