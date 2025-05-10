International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-and-vietnamese-leader-declare-strategic-partnership-1122023078.html
Putin and Vietnamese Leader Declare Strategic Partnership
Putin and Vietnamese Leader Declare Strategic Partnership
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam held talks at the Kremlin, culminating in the adoption of a joint declaration outlining the main directions of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in a new phase. The two sides also signed a package of bilateral documents.
2025-05-10T15:24+0000
2025-05-10T15:24+0000
world
vladimir putin
vietnam
russia
moscow
communist party
zarubezhneft
memorandum of understanding (mou)
declaration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122022919_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b96e7be6aaf21f3dd0a45c93680d635.jpg
Key Points From the MeetingStatements by President Vladimir Putin:Putin stressed that Russia and Vietnam have a time-tested friendship dating back to World War II, when Vietnamese volunteers fought at the Battle of Moscow.Vietnam’s participation in the Victory Day celebrations serves as a testament to the enduring relationship, he said.Highlights of the Joint Declaration:Additional Agreements Signed:Statements by To Lam:To Lam extended an invitation for President Putin to visit Vietnam, which Putin gratefully accepted.The Vietnamese leader is on an official visit to Russia from May 8–11 and attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.
vietnam
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122022919_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c624b824e5a59b977ebc5754d6d48160.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
president vladimir putin and general secretary of the communist party of vietnam to lam, russia and vietnam
president vladimir putin and general secretary of the communist party of vietnam to lam, russia and vietnam

Putin and Vietnamese Leader Declare Strategic Partnership

15:24 GMT 10.05.2025
© POOLGeneral Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
© POOL
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary To Lam held talks at the Kremlin and issued a joint declaration setting out the main points of a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two sides also signed several bilateral deals.

Key Points From the Meeting

Statements by President Vladimir Putin:

Energy cooperation is actively developing
Transitioning to national currencies in mutual settlements is a key priority
Bilateral trade grew by 20% in 2024, reaching $6 billion — a strong result
New agreements in nuclear energy will help Vietnam access affordable, safe energy and create new jobs
Russian companies are interested in hydroelectric infrastructure reconstruction projects in Vietnam
Russian oil company Zarubezhneft will build a 1,000 MW offshore wind power plant in southeastern Vietnam
GAZelle vehicle production in Vietnam is cited as a success story of bilateral cooperation
Russia and Vietnam plan to deepen cooperation in defense and security
Putin stressed that Russia and Vietnam have a time-tested friendship dating back to World War II, when Vietnamese volunteers fought at the Battle of Moscow.
Vietnam’s participation in the Victory Day celebrations serves as a testament to the enduring relationship, he said.

Highlights of the Joint Declaration:

Russia values Vietnam’s balanced and objective stance on Ukraine
Moscow welcomes Hanoi’s willingness to contribute to peaceful resolution efforts
Both countries oppose unilateral sanctions and ideological dividing lines
Russia and Vietnam aim to promptly negotiate and sign an agreement on building a nuclear power plant in Vietnam
Plans are in place to advance new energy projects, including the supply and processing of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
The two nations support equal and indivisible security in the Asia-Pacific region

Additional Agreements Signed:

A “roadmap” for peaceful nuclear cooperation through 2030
Agreement to establish the Alexander Pushkin Russian Language Center
Tourism cooperation memorandum through 2030
Comprehensive cooperation deal between VTB Bank and Vietnam Airlines
Healthcare investment platform to be created by the RDIF and Vietnam’s National Vaccine Center
Memorandum on cooperation in biomedicine
Agreement on joint scientific research competitions
A memorandum of understanding between the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and Hanoi State University
Cooperation agreement between the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

Statements by To Lam:

Russia and Vietnam agreed to expand direct air travel
Vietnam Airlines has resumed direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow, while private carrier VietJet Air is launching new routes connecting the two countries
The countries plan to deepen cooperation in defense, security and military technology
Joint efforts will also focus on cybersecurity and combating high-tech crime
To Lam extended an invitation for President Putin to visit Vietnam, which Putin gratefully accepted.
The Vietnamese leader is on an official visit to Russia from May 8–11 and attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала