Putin and Vietnamese Leader Declare Strategic Partnership
© POOLGeneral Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary To Lam held talks at the Kremlin and issued a joint declaration setting out the main points of a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two sides also signed several bilateral deals.
Key Points From the Meeting
Statements by President Vladimir Putin:
Energy cooperation is actively developing
Transitioning to national currencies in mutual settlements is a key priority
Bilateral trade grew by 20% in 2024, reaching $6 billion — a strong result
New agreements in nuclear energy will help Vietnam access affordable, safe energy and create new jobs
Russian companies are interested in hydroelectric infrastructure reconstruction projects in Vietnam
Russian oil company Zarubezhneft will build a 1,000 MW offshore wind power plant in southeastern Vietnam
GAZelle vehicle production in Vietnam is cited as a success story of bilateral cooperation
Russia and Vietnam plan to deepen cooperation in defense and security
Putin stressed that Russia and Vietnam have a time-tested friendship dating back to World War II, when Vietnamese volunteers fought at the Battle of Moscow.
Vietnam’s participation in the Victory Day celebrations serves as a testament to the enduring relationship, he said.
Highlights of the Joint Declaration:
Russia values Vietnam’s balanced and objective stance on Ukraine
Moscow welcomes Hanoi’s willingness to contribute to peaceful resolution efforts
Both countries oppose unilateral sanctions and ideological dividing lines
Russia and Vietnam aim to promptly negotiate and sign an agreement on building a nuclear power plant in Vietnam
Plans are in place to advance new energy projects, including the supply and processing of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
The two nations support equal and indivisible security in the Asia-Pacific region
Additional Agreements Signed:
A “roadmap” for peaceful nuclear cooperation through 2030
Agreement to establish the Alexander Pushkin Russian Language Center
Tourism cooperation memorandum through 2030
Comprehensive cooperation deal between VTB Bank and Vietnam Airlines
Healthcare investment platform to be created by the RDIF and Vietnam’s National Vaccine Center
Memorandum on cooperation in biomedicine
Agreement on joint scientific research competitions
A memorandum of understanding between the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and Hanoi State University
Cooperation agreement between the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics
Statements by To Lam:
Russia and Vietnam agreed to expand direct air travel
Vietnam Airlines has resumed direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow, while private carrier VietJet Air is launching new routes connecting the two countries
The countries plan to deepen cooperation in defense, security and military technology
Joint efforts will also focus on cybersecurity and combating high-tech crime
To Lam extended an invitation for President Putin to visit Vietnam, which Putin gratefully accepted.
The Vietnamese leader is on an official visit to Russia from May 8–11 and attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.