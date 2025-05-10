https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/trumps-surprise-china-tariffs-drawdown-driven-by-desire-to-keep-himself-in-the-news-1122024615.html

Trump's Surprise China Tariffs Drawdown Driven by Desire to 'Keep Himself in the News'

The president's comments of the possibility of cutting tariffs on China from 145% to 80% is “bait” ahead of the weekend's talks in Geneva, and seems like “an attempt to deescalate” tensions over trade, says Action Economics principal director and chief economist Michael R. Englund.

“The administration wants to maintain US public focus on [Trump's] continuous successes, and President Trump is particularly skilled at managing his coverage and keeping himself in the news and at center stage,” Englund said, highlighting the president's penchant for the spotlight.

