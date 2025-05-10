International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/trumps-surprise-china-tariffs-drawdown-driven-by-desire-to-keep-himself-in-the-news-1122024615.html
Trump's Surprise China Tariffs Drawdown Driven by Desire to 'Keep Himself in the News'
Trump's Surprise China Tariffs Drawdown Driven by Desire to 'Keep Himself in the News'
Sputnik International
The president's comments of the possibility of cutting tariffs on China from 145% to 80% is “bait” ahead of the weekend's talks in Geneva, and seems like “an attempt to deescalate” tensions over trade, says Action Economics principal director and chief economist Michael R. Englund.
2025-05-10T17:52+0000
2025-05-10T17:52+0000
analysis
donald trump
white house
china
trade
us-china trade war
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121939907_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8b62b4191f325c63f759a5cd488d6832.jpg
“The administration wants to maintain US public focus on [Trump's] continuous successes, and President Trump is particularly skilled at managing his coverage and keeping himself in the news and at center stage,” Englund said, highlighting the president's penchant for the spotlight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/us-unlikely-to-lift-tariffs-on-china-soon--commerce-secretary-1122022134.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121939907_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f41b05f5d5ad5d4f73df6cccd90e6e73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what's behind trump's easing of china tariffs, will china and us reach agreement, will china and us reach trade deal
what's behind trump's easing of china tariffs, will china and us reach agreement, will china and us reach trade deal

Trump's Surprise China Tariffs Drawdown Driven by Desire to 'Keep Himself in the News'

17:52 GMT 10.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA pin with the silhouette depicting US President Donald Trump is seen displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
A pin with the silhouette depicting US President Donald Trump is seen displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
The president's comments of the possibility of cutting tariffs on China from 145% to 80% is “bait” ahead of the weekend's talks in Geneva, and seems like “an attempt to deescalate” tensions over trade, says Action Economics principal director and chief economist Michael R. Englund.

I think that the White House wants to push toward announcing an outline for a deal, and wants to attach the 80% tariff to that, though it may also reflect an attempt to deescalate by allowing both sides to unilaterally lower rates, with the 'we’ll go first' approach," Englund told Sputnik.

“The administration wants to maintain US public focus on [Trump's] continuous successes, and President Trump is particularly skilled at managing his coverage and keeping himself in the news and at center stage,” Englund said, highlighting the president's penchant for the spotlight.
“If there is a de-escalation, I don’t think it’s because Trump is concerned about the state of the economy, as I think he is fundamentally optimistic about growth prospects despite the concerns of economists, and economic data at least thus far have almost uniformly supported that US economic growth remains strong,” Englund noted.
A woman walks towards a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
World
US Dismisses Possibility of Lifting Tariffs on China After Weekend Talks
09:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала