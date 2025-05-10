https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/us-unlikely-to-lift-tariffs-on-china-soon--commerce-secretary-1122022134.html

US Dismisses Possibility of Lifting Tariffs on China After Weekend Talks

There is no chance that the United States will completely remove tariffs against China following the weekend talks in Switzerland, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox News.

"Not a chance," Lutnick said on Friday, when asked about the possibility of the tariffs against China being lifted. He added that Washington and Beijing need to hold dozens of meetings and need to reach a de-escalation first. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that US President Donald Trump retained the position that he would not unilaterally lift tariffs against China. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday that an "80% tariff on China seems right" but it was "up to" US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Trump previously said in an interview with Fox News that Washington would have to reduce tariffs on goods from China, since otherwise it would be impossible to develop trade relations between the two countries. Bessent will visit Switzerland this weekend, where he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to discuss trade issues.

