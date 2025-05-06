International
Trump’s Trade Tariffs Hammer Global Markets Harder Than 2008 Meltdown
On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from more than 180 countries and territories.
The levies caused a "collapse of financial markets" that also exceeded the speed of economic decline during the 2020 crisis, a study by Russia’s Roscongress Foundation and obtained by Sputnik reveals.The Russian economy stayed afloat following the Trump tariffs thanks to the specific structure of its foreign trade, the research underlined.
Trump's Trade Tariffs Hammer Global Markets Harder Than 2008 Meltdown

The levies caused a "collapse of financial markets" that also exceeded the speed of economic decline during the 2020 crisis, a study by Russia's Roscongress Foundation and obtained by Sputnik reveals.

The global economic implications from the Trump tariffs were even more serious than from the 2011 US rating downgrade, the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Russian economy stayed afloat following the Trump tariffs thanks to the specific structure of its foreign trade, the research underlined.
