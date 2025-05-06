https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/trumps-trade-tariffs-hit-global-markets-harder-than-2008-crisis-1121987336.html

Trump’s Trade Tariffs Hammer Global Markets Harder Than 2008 Meltdown

On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from more than 180 countries and territories.

The levies caused a "collapse of financial markets" that also exceeded the speed of economic decline during the 2020 crisis, a study by Russia’s Roscongress Foundation and obtained by Sputnik reveals.The Russian economy stayed afloat following the Trump tariffs thanks to the specific structure of its foreign trade, the research underlined.

