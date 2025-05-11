https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/boris-johnson-20-macron-grumbles-over-putins-ceasefire-initiative-1122028906.html
Boris Johnson 2.0? Macron Grumbles Over Putin’s Ceasefire Initiative
Vladimir Putin's proposal for talks with Ukraine is "a first step, but not enough," Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin proposed peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 without any preconditions. He did not rule out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire during such talks, adding that it’s up to Ukraine and its Western backers to respond.
Vladimir Putin's proposal
is "a first step, but not enough," Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. "An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," the French president told reporters as he stepped off a train in the Polish city of Przemysl on his return from Ukraine.
He claimed that the Russian president was "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time".
When making his offer of talks, Vladimir Putin had noted that “those who really want peace cannot but support this."
He also reminded that it was Ukraine that cut off negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.
It is worth recalling that then-British PM Boris Johnson flew to Ukraine on NATO's behest to tell Zelensky
to scrap the 2022 peace plan.