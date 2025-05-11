https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/boris-johnson-20-macron-grumbles-over-putins-ceasefire-initiative-1122028906.html

Boris Johnson 2.0? Macron Grumbles Over Putin’s Ceasefire Initiative

Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin's proposal for talks with Ukraine is "a first step, but not enough," Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

Vladimir Putin's proposal is "a first step, but not enough," Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. "An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," the French president told reporters as he stepped off a train in the Polish city of Przemysl on his return from Ukraine. He claimed that the Russian president was "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time". When making his offer of talks, Vladimir Putin had noted that “those who really want peace cannot but support this." He also reminded that it was Ukraine that cut off negotiations in Istanbul in 2022. It is worth recalling that then-British PM Boris Johnson flew to Ukraine on NATO's behest to tell Zelensky to scrap the 2022 peace plan.

