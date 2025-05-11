https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/putin-courts-global-south-with-peace-talks-proposal--ex-cia-analyst-1122027033.html
Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst
Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin’s call for peace talks with Ukraine isn’t aimed at Kiev—it’s aimed at the Global South. That’s the take from Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, who says the real shot-callers are in Washington and Brussels, not in Ukraine.
“This threat doesn’t come from Kiev. It comes from the United States and NATO,” Johnson argues. “If Russia acted toward the West like the West acts toward Russia, we’d have declared war years ago.” Johnson believes Putin’s move is a message to BRICS nations—China, India, Brazil, South Africa: “Russia wants peace. The West wants war.” And mistaking Putin’s patience for weakness? “That’s a dangerous delusion.”
Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst
Vladimir Putin's call for peace talks with Ukraine isn't aimed at Kiev—it's aimed at the Global South. That's the take from Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, who says the real shot-callers are in Washington and Brussels, not in Ukraine.
“This threat doesn’t come from Kiev. It comes from the United States and NATO,” Johnson argues. “If Russia acted toward the West like the West acts toward Russia, we’d have declared war years ago.”
Johnson believes Putin’s move is a message to BRICS nations—China, India, Brazil, South Africa: “Russia wants peace. The West wants war.” And mistaking Putin’s patience for weakness? “That’s a dangerous delusion.”