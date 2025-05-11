International
Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul Without Any Preconditions
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/putin-courts-global-south-with-peace-talks-proposal--ex-cia-analyst-1122027033.html
Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst
Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin’s call for peace talks with Ukraine isn’t aimed at Kiev—it’s aimed at the Global South. That’s the take from Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, who says the real shot-callers are in Washington and Brussels, not in Ukraine.
2025-05-11T00:15+0000
2025-05-11T00:15+0000
world
russia
larry johnson
ukraine
nato
ukrainian conflict
proxy war
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122027347_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ea720d0ff3af249681fca481b8d5b522.jpg
“This threat doesn’t come from Kiev. It comes from the United States and NATO,” Johnson argues. “If Russia acted toward the West like the West acts toward Russia, we’d have declared war years ago.” Johnson believes Putin’s move is a message to BRICS nations—China, India, Brazil, South Africa: “Russia wants peace. The West wants war.” And mistaking Putin’s patience for weakness? “That’s a dangerous delusion.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122027347_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25bf501d47d78176fd0f78dff6347ae5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, ukraine conflict
putin, ukraine conflict

Putin Courts Global South With Peace Talks Proposal – Ex-CIA Analyst

00:15 GMT 11.05.2025
© AP Photo / Anupam NathLeaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016
Leaders of BRICS countries, from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Michel Temer, arrive for a group photo for media at the start of the summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin’s call for peace talks with Ukraine isn’t aimed at Kiev—it’s aimed at the Global South. That’s the take from Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, who says the real shot-callers are in Washington and Brussels, not in Ukraine.
“This threat doesn’t come from Kiev. It comes from the United States and NATO,” Johnson argues. “If Russia acted toward the West like the West acts toward Russia, we’d have declared war years ago.”
Johnson believes Putin’s move is a message to BRICS nations—China, India, Brazil, South Africa: “Russia wants peace. The West wants war.” And mistaking Putin’s patience for weakness? “That’s a dangerous delusion.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2025
Russia
Putin Proposes Peace Talks With Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul Without Any Preconditions
Yesterday, 22:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала