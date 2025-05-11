International
Trump on Putin's Talks Offer: 'Potentially Great Day for Russia and Ukraine'
Trump on Putin's Talks Offer: 'Potentially Great Day for Russia and Ukraine'
US President Donald Trump, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold direct talks with Kiev's representatives in Istanbul, called it a "potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine," and promised to continue working with both sides.
"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending "bloodbath" hopefully comes to an end. It will be a whole new, and much better, world. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A big week upcoming!" Trump said on Truth Social. Putin previously said that he would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin also suggested that Kiev, despite everything, resume direct talks without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul.
05:03 GMT 11.05.2025 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 11.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold direct talks with Kiev's representatives in Istanbul, called it a "potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine," and promised to continue working with both sides.
"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending "bloodbath" hopefully comes to an end. It will be a whole new, and much better, world. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A big week upcoming!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Putin previously said that he would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin also suggested that Kiev, despite everything, resume direct talks without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul.
