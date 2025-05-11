https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/trump-on-putins-talks-offer-potentially-great-day-for-russia-and-ukraine-1122030713.html

Trump on Putin's Talks Offer: 'Potentially Great Day for Russia and Ukraine'

Trump on Putin's Talks Offer: 'Potentially Great Day for Russia and Ukraine'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold direct talks with Kiev's representatives in Istanbul, called it a "potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine," and promised to continue working with both sides.

2025-05-11T05:03+0000

2025-05-11T05:03+0000

2025-05-11T11:40+0000

world

donald trump

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c78ad15f4b651c03b07fcbb89b6ea6e4.jpg

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending "bloodbath" hopefully comes to an end. It will be a whole new, and much better, world. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A big week upcoming!" Trump said on Truth Social. Putin previously said that he would discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin also suggested that Kiev, despite everything, resume direct talks without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, after russian president vladimir putin's offer to hold direct talks with kiev's representatives in istanbul, called it a "potentially great day for russia and ukraine," and promised to continue working with both sides.