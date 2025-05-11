https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/turkey-ready-to-host-ukraine-peace-talks-1122030579.html
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey was ready to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement seen by Sputnik.
2025-05-11T10:58+0000
2025-05-11T10:58+0000
2025-05-11T11:35+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
vladimir putin
emmanuel macron
ukraine
russia
istanbul
peace talks
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_0:0:3190:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_695efef1d10657c25c6b924cd5118eb9.jpg
"President Erdogan said that a historic turning point had been reached to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. He said that this chance should be appreciated. Turkiye is ready to make any contribution required to reach a ceasefire and a firm peace. Ankara is ready to host the negotiations," Erdogan's office said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html
ukraine
russia
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af21fee367e99c4da34a7bea148ec93d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, french president emmanuel macron, host peace negotiations between ukraine and russia
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, french president emmanuel macron, host peace negotiations between ukraine and russia
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks
10:58 GMT 11.05.2025 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 11.05.2025)
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday that Turkiye was ready to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement seen by Sputnik.
"President Erdogan said that a historic turning point had been reached to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. He said that this chance should be appreciated. Turkiye is ready to make any contribution required to reach a ceasefire and a firm peace. Ankara is ready to host the negotiations," Erdogan's office said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine
in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.