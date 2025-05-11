International
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey was ready to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement seen by Sputnik.
"President Erdogan said that a historic turning point had been reached to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. He said that this chance should be appreciated. Turkiye is ready to make any contribution required to reach a ceasefire and a firm peace. Ankara is ready to host the negotiations," Erdogan's office said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
Turkiye Ready to Host Ukraine Peace Talks

10:58 GMT 11.05.2025 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 11.05.2025)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday that Turkiye was ready to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement seen by Sputnik.
"President Erdogan said that a historic turning point had been reached to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. He said that this chance should be appreciated. Turkiye is ready to make any contribution required to reach a ceasefire and a firm peace. Ankara is ready to host the negotiations," Erdogan's office said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that he would talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of holding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin suggested that Kiev and Moscow resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
