US Hints at Hardline Shift if Iran Nuclear Talks Stall
The Trump administration may bring military pressure back into play if there is no serious progress in talks with Iran, i24NEWS reported. At the same time, Donald Trump’s pick of Michael Anton to lead the technical negotiations signals a serious push to clinch an agreement, noted a source close to Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff. The State Department's policy planning director was touted as "an Iran expert and someone who knows how to cut a deal with Iran." The fourth round of indirect talks between the US and Iran will take place in Oman on Sunday. At stake: The future of Iran’s nuclear program, uranium enrichment, and sanctions relief.
US Hints at Hardline Shift if Iran Nuclear Talks Stall

07:12 GMT 11.05.2025
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi applauding the "more serious atmosphere" than at previous rounds. "We have gradually started more detailed discussions," Araghchi said on Iranian television.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
World
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oman Talks With US 'More Serious' Than Previous Rounds
26 April, 15:50 GMT
