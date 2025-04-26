https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/iranian-foreign-minister-says-oman-talks-with-us-more-serious-than-previous-rounds-1121937629.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oman Talks With US 'More Serious' Than Previous Rounds

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the third round of indirect talks with the United States in Oman were significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions.

The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. The minister expressed cautious optimism about the process, stating that "both sides were serious" and Iran hopes the negotiations will be successful. The first round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran took place in Muscat on April 12. The second round was held in Rome last Saturday, April 19, with the mediation of Oman.

