International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/iranian-foreign-minister-says-oman-talks-with-us-more-serious-than-previous-rounds-1121937629.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oman Talks With US 'More Serious' Than Previous Rounds
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oman Talks With US 'More Serious' Than Previous Rounds
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the third round of indirect talks with the United States in Oman were significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions.
2025-04-26T15:50+0000
2025-04-26T15:50+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
oman
muscat
us
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. The minister expressed cautious optimism about the process, stating that "both sides were serious" and Iran hopes the negotiations will be successful. The first round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran took place in Muscat on April 12. The second round was held in Rome last Saturday, April 19, with the mediation of Oman.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/-do-us-iran-nuclear-talks-score-big---1121896685.html
iran
oman
muscat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian foreign minister, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, united states in oman
iranian foreign minister, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, united states in oman

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Oman Talks With US 'More Serious' Than Previous Rounds

15:50 GMT 26.04.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the third round of indirect talks with the United States in Oman were significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions.
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff.
"Current talks had a more serious atmosphere than previous rounds. We have gradually started more detailed discussions," Araghchi said on Iranian television.
The minister expressed cautious optimism about the process, stating that "both sides were serious" and Iran hopes the negotiations will be successful.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2025
World
Do US-Iran Nuclear Talks Score Big?
20 April, 08:21 GMT
The first round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran took place in Muscat on April 12. The second round was held in Rome last Saturday, April 19, with the mediation of Oman.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала