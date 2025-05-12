International
China Welcomes Russia's Efforts Aimed at Peace Talks With Ukraine
China Welcomes Russia's Efforts Aimed at Peace Talks With Ukraine
China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.
"We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hope that all interested parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the aim of concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties peace agreement, which will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Lin told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
07:34 GMT 12.05.2025
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.
"We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hope that all interested parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the aim of concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties peace agreement, which will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Lin told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
