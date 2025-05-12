https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/china-welcomes-russias-efforts-aimed-at-peace-talks-with-ukraine-1122036535.html
China Welcomes Russia's Efforts Aimed at Peace Talks With Ukraine
China Welcomes Russia's Efforts Aimed at Peace Talks With Ukraine
Sputnik International
China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.
2025-05-12T07:34+0000
2025-05-12T07:34+0000
2025-05-12T07:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
china
chinese foreign ministry
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg
"We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hope that all interested parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the aim of concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties peace agreement, which will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Lin told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/putin-delivers-major-address-following-victory-day-diplomatic-marathon-1122025553.html
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6c95e805dcadcb0a9debca5cd5e27b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chinese foreign ministry, peace talks with ukraine, resume direct talks with ukraine in istanbul
chinese foreign ministry, peace talks with ukraine, resume direct talks with ukraine in istanbul
China Welcomes Russia's Efforts Aimed at Peace Talks With Ukraine
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Russia's proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.
"We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hope that all interested parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the aim of concluding a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable to all parties peace agreement, which will ultimately lead to a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Lin told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks
with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.